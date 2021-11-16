‘RBI remained net purchaser of U.S. dollar’

Mumbai

16 November 2021 00:10 IST

In September, the RBI had bought $9.169 billion and sold $8.378 billion in the spot market

The RBI remained net buyer of the U.S. currency in September 2021, after it purchased $791 million on a net basis from the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the RBI had bought $9.169 billion and sold $8.378 billion in the spot market, the monthly bulletin for November 2021, released on Monday showed.

In August 2021, RBI had net bought $3.747 billion. It had purchased $10.887 billion and sold $7.14 billion in the spot market during the month. In September 2020, RBI had net purchased $8.172 billion. During FY21, RBI had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of September 2021 was $49.606 billion, same as in the previous month, the data showed.