RBI raises retail inflation projection for FY22 to 5.7%

The retail inflation projection was revised from June’s 5.1% taking into consideration higher supply side costs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday raised the retail inflation projection for the current fiscal to 5.7 per cent, from 5.1 per cent, on account of supply side impediments, firm crude oil prices and higher cost of raw materials.

In the previous Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June, the RBI's retail inflation projection for the current fiscal year stood at 5.1 per cent.

Further, the central bank, decided to keep the repo rate —at which it lends short term money to banks—unchanged at 4 per cent, but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of the second wave of COVID-19

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the decision of the MPC said that a "preemptive monetary policy response" at this stage may kill the nascent and hesitant recovery (of the economy), that is trying to secure a foothold in extremely difficult conditions.

"Inflation may remain close to the upper tolerance band for the second quarter of 2020-21. But this pressure should ebb in the third quarter of 2021-22 on account of kharif harvest arrivals and supply side measures," Mr. Das said.

"Taking into consideration all these factors, CPI (consumer price index) inflation is now projected at 5.7per cent during 2021-22," he said.

The new projected inflation comprises 5.9 per cent in Q1; 5.3 per cent in Q3; 5.8 per cent in Q4 (of FY 2021-22) and for the first quarter of 2022-23 at 5.1 per cent with risks broadly balanced, Mr.Das said. RBI has the mandate to keep inflation in a band of 2-4 per cent, with tolerance level of 2 per cent on either side.