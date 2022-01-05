Economy

RBI promotes Kumar, Choudhary as EDs

The RBI headquarters in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Reserve Bank of India has elevated Deepak Kumar and Ajay Kumar Choudhary as Executive Directors (EDs) with effect from January 03.

Previously, Dr. Kumar was heading the Department of Information Technology of RBI while As ED, he will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI.

Mr. Choudhary was the Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision. As ED, he will look after Fintech Department, Risk Monitoring Department and Inspection Department.


