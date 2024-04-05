RBI Monetary Policy | Soon, deposit cash using UPI

April 05, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to facilitate cash deposit facility in banks through the use of UPI, an instant real-time payment system for inter-bank transactions through mobile phones.

“Given the popularity and acceptance of UPI, as also the benefits seen from the availability of UPI for cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs, it is now proposed to facilitate cash deposit facility through use of UPI,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the Monetary Policy Statement, released on April 5, 2024.

The Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) deployed by banks enhance customer convenience while reducing cash-handling load on bank branches. The facility of cash deposit is presently available only through use of debit cards.

Operational instructions regarding cash deposits using UPI will be issued shortly, according to the central bank.

RBI to permit linking PPIs with UPI apps

The RBI has also proposed to permit linking of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) through third-party UPI applications to provide more flexibility to users.

At present, UPI payments from bank accounts can be made by linking a bank account through the UPI app of the bank or using any third-party UPI application. However, the same facility is not available for PPIs.

PPIs can currently be used to make UPI transactions only by using the application provided by the PPI issuer.

“To provide more flexibility to PPI holders, it is now proposed to permit linking of PPIs through third-party UPI applications. This will enable the PPI holders to make UPI payments like bank account holders,” the RBI said.

Instructions in this regard too will be issued shortly.

