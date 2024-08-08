RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday (August 8) announced the bi-monthly monetary policy statement, keeping the repo rate, which is the central bank’s rate for short-term loans to banks, unchanged at 6.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, majority members voted to hold the rates. Four voted in favour and two against. Following the policy announcement, Mr. Das will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. on Thursday, which will be streamed live on the RBI’s X handle.

The RBI Governor, speaking at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, projected the real GDP growth for the current financial year at 7.2%. RBI has adjusted its CPI inflation forecast for FY25 to 4.4%.

Also read | Policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; real GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%

Offering a comment Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group said, “The RBI’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged at 6.5% for ninth consecutive time aligns well with yesterday’s announcement on indexation benefits. It sets a positive tone for the housing industry. Maintaining interest rates offers consistency in borrowing costs, which will prompt more aspiring homebuyers to consider taking the plunge - and thus drive demand in the housing market. With interest rates staying steady, EMIs will remain manageable for current and potential homeowners, potentially leading to increased home sales - particularly in the price-sensitive affordable segment.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.