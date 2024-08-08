ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Updated - August 08, 2024 10:55 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:59 am IST

FY25 real GDP growth projection remains unchanged at 7.2%

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday (August 8) announced the bi-monthly monetary policy statement, keeping the repo rate, which is the central bank’s rate for short-term loans to banks, unchanged at 6.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, majority members voted to hold the rates. Four voted in favour and two against. Following the policy announcement, Mr. Das will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. on Thursday, which will be streamed live on the RBI’s X handle.

The RBI Governor, speaking at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, projected the real GDP growth for the current financial year at 7.2%. RBI has adjusted its CPI inflation forecast for FY25 to 4.4%.

Also read | Policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; real GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%

Offering a comment Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group said, “The RBI’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged at 6.5% for ninth consecutive time aligns well with yesterday’s announcement on indexation benefits. It sets a positive tone for the housing industry. Maintaining interest rates offers consistency in borrowing costs, which will prompt more aspiring homebuyers to consider taking the plunge - and thus drive demand in the housing market. With interest rates staying steady, EMIs will remain manageable for current and potential homeowners, potentially leading to increased home sales - particularly in the price-sensitive affordable segment.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US