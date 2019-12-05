RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%; reduces growth forecast to 5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 5.15% in the fifth bimonthly policy review, citing inflation concerns despite economic growth continuing to slow down.

All the six members of the MPC voted in favour of keeping the interest rate unchanged.

“The MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture,” the RBI said.

The central bank decided to maintain the accommodative stance of the policy.

“The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” it said.

The market was expecting the central bank to cut interest rates further — for the sixth consecutive time.

Inflation forecast had been raised to 5.1-4.7% for H2:2019-20 and 4.0-3.8% for H1:2020-21, with risks broadly balanced, the RBI said.

In October, CPI inflation was projected at 3.5-3.7% for H2:2019-20 and 3.6% for Q1:2020-21.

Growth forecast for the current financial year was revised downward sharply — from 6.1% projected in October policy to 5%.