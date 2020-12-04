RBI keeps key rates unchanged

MUMBAI

04 December 2020 10:21 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates unchanged on Friday amid persistently high inflation, and after a better-than-expected reading on economic growth.

The monetary policy committee also decided to retain an accommodative policy stance at least for the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online briefing.

The key lending rate of the RBI or the repo rate was left unchanged at 4% while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%.

The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis and sweeping lockdowns to check its spread.