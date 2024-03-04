ADVERTISEMENT

India accounts for 40% of all digital payments in the world: RBI governor

March 04, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

UPI transactions now account for 80% of all digital payments in India, said Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who said that India accounts for 40% of all digital payments in the world | Photo Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday that digital transactions in India have grown 90-fold in 12 years.

Mr. Das was speaking at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai during the central bank’s Digital Payments Awareness Week programme.

The RBI chief went on to note that India accounts for 40% of all digital payments in the world, and that UPI transactions now account for 80% of all digital payments in India.

“In 2012-13, there were 162 crore digital payments. This number has grown to 14,726 crore in 2023-24 till February,” he sid.

