RBI extends SLTRO facility for SFBs till December 31

The head office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai. The RBI on Friday announced to extend the tap on Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) till December. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced to extend the tap on Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) till December 31, 2021.

A three-year SLTRO facility of ₹10,000 crore at the repo rate was made available to SFBs in May 2021 to be deployed for fresh lending of up to ₹10 lakh per borrower.

This facility was made available till October 31, 2021.

“Recognising the persisting uneven impact of the pandemic on small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities, it has been decided to extend this facility till December 31, 2021,” RBI said on Friday.

This facility will now be available on tap to ensure extended support to these entities, RBI said.


