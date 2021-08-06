Economy

RBI does not have specific target of yield curve, focus on its orderly evolution: Governor Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. File   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The Reserve of India (RBI) does not have a specific target for the yield curve but focuses on the orderly evolution of it, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

“We are focusing on orderly evolution of the yield curve. We do not have a specific target of a yield curve,” Mr. Das told reporters after the post monetary policy conference.

He said the central bank does timely intervention in the market as and when required.

Mr. Das said intervention is not just post the primary auction of government securities, but also through various measures like Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP), Open Market Operations (OMO), operation twist, and also through intervention in the secondary market.


