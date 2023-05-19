ADVERTISEMENT

RBI decides to withdraw ₹2,000 note from circulation

May 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

₹2000 notes can be deposited into accounts and/or exchanged at any bank branch

Lalatendu Mishra
The Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing ₹2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on May 19, decided to withdraw ₹2,000 note from circulation.

The banknotes in ₹2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender.

The RBI added that members of the public may deposit ₹2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions.

