RBI Chief Das is Central Banker of the Year

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been chosen as the Central Banker of the Year for the Asia Pacific Region by The Banker magazine.
“India’s banks have faced a series of challenges, from non-performing loans to issues around fraud. Repeated economic slumps saw the central bank cut interest rates five times during 2019, and it was open to cutting them again if necessary,” the magazine said. Faced with these challenges, Mr. Das has taken steps to bring banking in India up to standard via a restrained approach to governance,” it said.
“The recent spike [in inflation] is expected to be transient; sustainable current account deficit and rising [forex] reserves have contributed towards maintaining financial stability, laying a platform for sustained growth,” Mr. Das had said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.