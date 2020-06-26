RBI board reviews state of economy

Mumbai

26 June 2020 21:52 IST

The board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which met for the first time on Friday since the nationwide lockdown, discussed the current economic situation and the challenges posed by COVID-19. The meeting was held via video-conference.

“The board deliberated on the current economic situation and the evolving challenges posed by the pandemic,” the RBI said in a statement. “Among others, the board also discussed the Reserve Bank’s activities during the period [July 2019-June 2020], the budget for the next accounting year July 2020 to March 2021 [aligned with the government’s financial year], other policy and operational matters,” the RBI said.

