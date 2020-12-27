Economy

’Rajasthan may borrow ₹2,731 cr. more’

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said it had permitted Rajasthan to borrow an additional ₹2,731 crore after the State successfully undertook ease-of-doing-business reforms.

Rajasthan joined five others — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — that have completed the reform to be eligible for additional borrowing. The six States have been granted permission for additional borrowing of ₹19,459 crore. Ease of doing business is indicative of the investment-friendly business climate. The Centre had in May decided to link grant of additional borrowing approval to States that undertake these reforms.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 3:16:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/rajasthan-may-borrow-2731-cr-more/article33426837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY