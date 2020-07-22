Prospects of early turnaround in commercial vehicles dim: SFL

The prospects of an early turnaround in the commercial vehicles segment (CV) appear dim and will depend heavily on a sustained revival in economic activity. However, infrastructure projects could provide a boost to CV sales, a top executive of Sundaram Finance Ltd. said.
“While demand in the first two months of the current financial year has been virtually non-existent, supply chains have been severely affected as well,” S. Viji, chairman, Sundaram Finance Ltd. said, addressing the 67th AGM of the company. He said that the infrastructure sector could offer a big opportunity. “Budgetary allocations for this sector are significant and if various projects get under way, they could provide a boost to CV sales,” he added.
According to him, the switch-over to BS-VI norms could not have come at a worse time for the Indian automotive industry.
“Some business models of our customers could undergo changes, which could open up new hitherto unknown opportunities for us,” T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD, Sundaram Finance Ltd., said. “Given the heightened uncertainty, we are aligned to opportunities that may open up in the coming months and are constantly scanning the landscape to see what new opportunities might arise,” he added.
He said that there may be opportunities to acquire portfolios of NBFCs in need of funding.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath