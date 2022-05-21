Power generation doubles in May on imported coal blending

Per day generation from coal blending in domestic coal-based plants rose from 66 MU to 143 MU

A worker loads coal into a sack at a coal wholesale market in Mumbai, Monday, May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Per day generation from coal blending in domestic coal-based plants rose from 66 MU to 143 MU

Power generation by domestic coal-based plants that blended imported dry fuel has more than doubled to 143 million units (MU) per day in May compared with 66 MU a year earlier, official data showed.

Power generation per day from coal blending in domestic coal-based (DCB) plants more than doubled from 66 MU to 143 MU while generation from imported coal-based plants rose from 145 MU to 160 MU.

Total power generation per day through imported coal during May 2022 increased to 303 MU compared with compared 211 MU. Power generated per day from domestic coal has risen from 2,465 MU to 3,244 MU.

Efforts are also being made to supplement domestic coal supply, it is learnt. Regular meetings and discussions are being held with States, Gencos and independent power producers (IPPs) to track the progress of coal stocks, transportation and import of coal.

The inter-ministerial discussions and deliberations with stakeholders are being constantly undertaken to remove bottlenecks in the functioning of the power plants and to take care of other operational issues.