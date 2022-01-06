Power CPSEs Capex rises 47% to ₹40k crore in April-December

CPSEs have also collectively met 80% of the Capex target of FY 2021-22

The power ministry on January 6 said the state-owned firms (CPSEs) under it have incurred capital expenditure of ₹40,395.34 crore during April-December 2021, which is 47% higher year-on-year.

"CPSEs under Ministry of Power have incurred capital expenditure (Capex) of ₹40,395.34 crore till the month of December during FY 2021-22. This is 47% higher than the expenditure incurred during the corresponding period of FY 2020-21, a power ministry statement said.

Thus, the Capex performance of the ministry is significantly better compared to the previous year, it stated.

It is to be noted that the CPSEs have also collectively met 80% of the Capex target of FY 2021-22 – ₹50,690.52 crore.

The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid (90.6%), SJVN (90.19%), NTPC (86.5%) and THDC (85.38%).

The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace of the capital expenditure of the power sector projects.

Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues that are hindering the implementation of the projects, it stated.