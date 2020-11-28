Petrol price crosses ₹82-mark, diesel above ₹72 a litre

New Delhi

28 November 2020 12:30 IST

This is the eighth increase in rates since Nov. 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-week hiatus.

Petrol price on Saturday crossed ₹82-mark in Delhi and diesel surpassed ₹72 a litre after eighth increase in rates in past nine days.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise as hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹82.13 per litre from ₹81.89, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Advertising

Advertising

Diesel rates went up from ₹71.86 to ₹72.13 per litre.

This is the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-week hiatus.

In nine days, petrol price has gone up by ₹1.07 per litre and diesel rate has risen by ₹1.67.

Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn’t changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd — revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

They have, however, resorted to calibrating the rates since the pandemic broke out with a view to avoiding volatility in retail prices.

The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and a 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

In Mumbai, the petrol price on Sunday was raised to ₹88.81 per litre from ₹88.58, while diesel rates went up from ₹78.38 to ₹78.66.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.