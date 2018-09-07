Economy

Petrol, diesel prices reach new high on Friday

The prices are likely to go up further as the rupee hit yet another all-time low of ₹72.12 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday again increased the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol costs ₹87.39 a litre, diesel ₹76.51 a litre, an increase of 48 paisa and 55 paisa respectively over Thursday's price.

In Delhi, the petrol price rose to a record ₹79.99, while diesel cost ₹72.07, according to the daily price notification issued by the OMCs.

In Kolkata, the petrol price was increased to ₹82.88, while that of diesel was ₹74.92. In Chennai, the petrol price was ₹83.14 and diesel ₹76.18.

The prices are likely to go up further as the rupee hit yet another all-time low of ₹72.12 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, while the price of Brent oil was hovering around $78 a barrel.

India imports about 80% of its crude oil, and the falling Indian rupee will make the imports costlier and lead to a rise in fuel prices.

