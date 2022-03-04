‘Petrol, diesel prices must rise by ₹12 to break even’

International crude oil prices shot above $120 a barrel for the first time in nine years on Thursday before retreating to $111, says ICICI Securities

Petrol and diesel prices, which have been on a freeze for the past four months in view of assembly elections in States such as Uttar Pradesh, need to be increased by more than ₹12 per litre by March 16 for fuel retailers to break even, ICICI Securities said in a report.

With international oil prices - on which domestic fuel retails are directly benchmarked - spiking in the last two months, state-owned fuel retailers "need a massive price hike of ₹12.1 per litre on or before March 16, 2022, just to break even and a price hike of ₹15.1 is required" after including margins for oil firms, the company pointed out.

The basket of crude oil India buys rose to $117.39 per barrel on March 3, the highest since 2012, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry. This compares with an average of $81.5 per barrel price of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices in early November last year.

"With State elections getting over next week, we expect daily fuel price hikes to restart across both gasoline and diesel," J.P. Morgan said in a report.