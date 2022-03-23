Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

March 23, 2022

India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. File (Representational image) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Petrol and diesel prices on March 23 were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.01 per litre as against ₹96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from ₹87.47 per litre to ₹88.27, according to a price notification of State fuel retailers. A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the Assembly elections in States like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $30 per barrel. Oil companies are now recouping the losses. According to CRISIL Research, a hike of ₹15-20 per litre is required to fully pass the increase in international oil prices. India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.



