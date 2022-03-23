Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the Assembly elections in a few States
Petrol and diesel prices on March 23 were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.01 per litre as against ₹96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from ₹87.47 per litre to ₹88.27, according to a price notification of State fuel retailers.
A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the Assembly elections in States like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $30 per barrel.
Oil companies are now recouping the losses.
According to CRISIL Research, a hike of ₹15-20 per litre is required to fully pass the increase in international oil prices. India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.