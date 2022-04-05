Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at ₹9.20 per litre

PTI April 05, 2022 08:11 IST

PTI April 05, 2022 08:11 IST

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹9.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹104.61 per litre. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹9.20 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to ₹9.20 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹104.61 per litre as against ₹103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹95.07 per litre to ₹95.87, according to a price notification of State fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from State to State depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹9.20 per litre.



Our code of editorial values