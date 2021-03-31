PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till June, 2021: I-T department

31 March 2021 20:52 IST

This is the ninth time that the deadline has been extended for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar

The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2021, the Income Tax department tweeted on Wednesday.

The earlier deadline was March 31, 2021.

“Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said on its official Twitter handle.

“Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021,” it added.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

(with inputs from PTI)