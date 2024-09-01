On Jobs, there’s nothing but the government in Jammu and Kashmir

Professionals and those with graduate and post-graduate degrees in Jammu and Kashmir are heavily dependent on government jobs as the Union Territory (UT) lacks an industrial base, resulting in a high level of joblessness among educated youth. In comparison, those who are less qualified mainly end up eking out a living from the government’s 100-day rural job guarantee scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reyaz Khan completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, in 2010 and is yet to find a job in Kashmir. “In the last 14 years, the government had only two recruitment drives for dental surgeons. I was eligible for the first one in March 2012 when only 18 posts were filled. I am not eligible for the recently advertised posts,” Mr. Khan said, because he is over the age limit to qualify for the job.

Also read | Scrapping unemployment dole sparks protests, unrest in Rajasthan

J&K produces 226 dental surgeons annually, according to official figures. An equal number of students pursue BDS outside the UT.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official figures, medical professionals, engineers, post graduates and those with doctorates find fewer jobs in Kashmir.

J&K Directorate of Employment’s (DoE) data from the the first quarter of CY 2024 alone shows that 3.52 lakh youth registered with the department. Of this, 1.09 lakh youth were graduates and post-graduates. This is 31%, or almost a third of total unemployed youth in the UT.

In the October-December quarter of 2023, as many as 99,322 graduates and post graduates had registered with the department, indicating a rise of 10,000 unemployed graduates and post graduates registered with the DoE.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a wide gap between official and non-government figures on unemployment in J&K. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) painted a grim picture in April last year when the UT had among the highest unemployment rates in India at 23.1%. However, J&K government’s 2023 economic survey showed a declining trend in unemployment. It claimed that the unemployment rate declined from 6.7% in 2019-20 to 5.2% in 2021-22.

The economic survey also states the quarterly urban unemployment rate (UUR) declined to 13.5% in October-December 2022 from 14.4% in the year-earlier period. While the Periodic Labour Force (PLFS) data mentions 8.2% as the national average UUR for the same period.

This wide gap even in official figures is a pointer to growing urban unemployment in J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

J&K has no major manufacturing units. The private sector is confined to providing services in farming, hospitality and health. It’s the government with more than 4.5-lakh strong staff that oils the consumer and services sectors of the UT.

Recruitment scams

However, the delay in the recruitment processes in government jobs due to allegations of exam paper leaks and bribes has delayed hiring across departments for four years now. This has made several who were considered “hired” to ineligibility, on account of their age. Recruitment into J&K Fire and Emergency Services, Finance Accounts Assistant, and Sub-Inspector positions are being investigated on such charges.

A record 1.13 lakh aspirants registered and 97,793 wrote the examination conducted by the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) in 2022, to fill 1,200 Sub-Inspector posts. But the J&K Lieutenant Governor selection annulled the selection list and ordered an inquiry alleging “fraud” and “unfair means”. He decided to hold the recruitment afresh, which disappointed many selected candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These recruitment scams forced one lakh youth to settle for menial jobs than mustering the courage to appear for the examinations again. We must conduct a survey to gauge the mental and financial toll these scams have taken on job seekers and their families,” a Sub-Inspector aspirant said, wishing not to be named.

The start-up ecosystem also portrays a grim scenario in J&K with just 835 start-ups registered with Startup India, compared with 2,429 in Punjab, 5,579 in Rajasthan and 9,684 in Tamil Nadu. But the J&K government claims to have provided an assistance of ₹1,384 crores to 94,680 young entrepreneurs between financial years 2021 and 2023 and created self-employment opportunities for 8.34 lakh youth.

Poor daily wages

J&K has more than 60,000 government daily wagers working for ₹300 per day. According to official figures they have been working for more than 15 years and remain on contract even in departments like Power Development, Public Health and Engineering.

“Hundreds of workers engaged by the Wildlife department for 20 years are yet to get status as casual labourers. They are called seasonal workers. We offer services in man-animal conflict and forest fires but do not get paid on par with casual labourers,” Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, VP Wildlife Casual Labour Association said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.