Omicron not to impact GDP much: official

NEW DELHI

06 January 2022 22:44 IST

India better prepared: Mr. Jain

The Omicron wave of corona virus is unlikely to have much impact on India’s economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

“India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus,” Anurag Jain, Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade, told reporters.

