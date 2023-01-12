ADVERTISEMENT

NRIs from 10 countries can use UPI with their international mobile numbers

January 12, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The NPCI has enabled UPI transactions from mobile numbers including USA, UK, Singapore, UAE and Australia

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation

Non-resident account types like NRE/NRO that have international mobile numbers will now be allowed to transact with UPI, according to a notice by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Transactions from mobile numbers of ten countries will be enabled to begin with — Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

These NRI accounts will be permitted to on-board and transact in UPI, provided the member banks ensure such accounts are only allowed as per the extant FEMA regulations and they adhere to the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The NPCI noted that all onboarding and transaction level checks — such as cooling period and risk rules — with be applicable as per existing UPI guidelines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The notice said there had been customer demand in the ecosystem to enable UPI for their NR accounts linked to international numbers.

The announcement comes at a time when the Union government has approved an outlay of ₹2,600 crore to promote payments using RuPay cards and the UPI.

On January 6, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said: “For UPI, we have already entered into agreements with countries in this region, for example, with Bhutan and other countries like Nepal and we are trying to provide the UPI facility to make cross-border payments much easier in this region...”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US