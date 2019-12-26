Economy

NPCI offers recharge option for FASTag through BHIM UPI

Any BHIM UPI-enabled mobile app would now give vehicle owners the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday said that customers can recharge NETC FASTags through BHIM UPI.

Any BHIM UPI-enabled mobile app would now give vehicle owners the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas, NCPI said in a release.

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) is a programme designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market.

It offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management.

“Customers can now recharge their FASTag account hassle free through BHIM UPI enabled mobile applications just by logging into the BHIM app,” NPCI said.

FASTag has been made mandatory on national highways throughout the country from December 15, 2019.

It is a simple to use, reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion.

“Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications,” Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said.

