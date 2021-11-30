Economy

‘Non-food bank credit grew at 6.9%’

Non-food credit growth of banks accelerated to 6.9% in October as against 5.2% in the same month of last year, RBI data showed.

Loans to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 10.2% in October 2021 as compared with 7.2% in October 2020, according to the RBI’s Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – October 2021 data, released on Tuesday. The growth in credit to industry picked up to 4.1% in October 2021 from a contraction of 0.7% in October 2020.

Size-wise, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 48.6% in October 2021 as compared with 20.8% last year.


