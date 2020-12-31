Non-food bank credit grew 6% in November

Credit to large industries shrank 1.8%.

Non-food credit growth of banks stood at 6% in November compared with 7.2% a year earlier, RBI data showed.

Reversing the downtrend, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 8.5% in November 2020 from 6.5% in November 2019, the data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit — November 2020, released by the Reserve Bank, showed.

Advances to industry contracted marginally 0.7% compared with the 2.4% growth. This was mainly due to contraction in credit to large industries by 1.8% in November 2020 (versus a 3% growth a year earlier), though credit to medium industries registered a robust 20.9% growth vis-a-vis a contraction of 2.4%, the RBI said. Personal loans rose 10% compared with 16.4%. Within this, vehicle loans registered growth of 10% vis-a-vis a growth of 4.7%.