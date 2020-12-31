Economy

Non-food bank credit grew 6% in November

Non-food credit growth of banks stood at 6% in November compared with 7.2% a year earlier, RBI data showed.

Reversing the downtrend, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 8.5% in November 2020 from 6.5% in November 2019, the data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit — November 2020, released by the Reserve Bank, showed.

Advances to industry contracted marginally 0.7% compared with the 2.4% growth. This was mainly due to contraction in credit to large industries by 1.8% in November 2020 (versus a 3% growth a year earlier), though credit to medium industries registered a robust 20.9% growth vis-a-vis a contraction of 2.4%, the RBI said. Personal loans rose 10% compared with 16.4%. Within this, vehicle loans registered growth of 10% vis-a-vis a growth of 4.7%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 9:27:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/non-food-bank-credit-grew-6-in-november/article33465525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY