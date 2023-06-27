HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No G-Secs, forex, money market transactions on June 29: RBI

“Settlement of the auction of state government securities conducted on June 27, 2023, will take place on June 28, 2023. The auction of Government of India treasury bills scheduled on June 29, 2023, will now be conducted on June 28, 2023, with settlement on June 30, 2023,” the RBI said

June 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
“Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023 will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., June 30, 2023,” the RBI said

“Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023 will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., June 30, 2023,” the RBI said | Photo Credit: Reuters

With the Government of Maharashtra declaring June 29, 2023 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and cancelling the public holiday on June 28, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday said there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023. “Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023 will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., June 30, 2023.”

“Settlement of the auction of state government securities conducted on June 27, 2023, will take place on June 28, 2023. The auction of Government of India treasury bills scheduled on June 29, 2023, will now be conducted on June 28, 2023, with settlement on June 30, 2023,” the RBI said.

The tenor for transactions of standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) operations under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) for June 27, 2023 will be modified to one day and that of June 28, 2023 will be modified to two days. Further, the SDF and MSF windows under the LAF will be available as usual on June 29, 2023, it added.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.