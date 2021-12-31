No extension of IT return filing deadline, says government

Tarun Bajaj said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.

The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns.

He said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.

Mr. Bajaj said “ITR filing is going on very smoothly. Till 3 p.m. today, 5.62 crore returns have already been filed. And today itself people have filed 20 lakh returns, which is the highest...and in the last one hour 3.44 lakh returns have been filed. I expect another atleast 20-25 lakh returns to come by 12 tonight. Last year on December 30, 4.83 crore returns were filed, this year 5.43 crore returns have been filed. There is absolutely no proposal to extend the date.”