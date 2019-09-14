Nirmala Sitharaman press meet live | 'Govt to set-up special window to provide last mile funding for housing projects '

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference in New Delhi to elaborate on the Ministry's efforts to boost the economy.

Here are the live updates:

3.30 pm

Now comes the announcement for housing sector.

The Finance minister summaries the steps taken for the step in the last 100 days — on affordable housing, additional tax benefits, repo rate-linked loans, more support to NBFCs, PM Awas Yojana, are some of them.

The external commercial borrowing guidance will be relaxed for affordable housing, PMJAY, she announces.

The interest rate of building advance will be reduced and linked with 10 year G-Sec yields. This will encourage more government servants to invest in housing, she says.

A special window will be set up to provide last mile funding for housing projects that are non-NPA and non-NCLT and are in the affordable or middle income categories.

3.25 pm

Affordable testing and certification infrastructure will be set up to make it easier and more affordable for exporters to conduct the required tests and obtain the certification needed for exports abroad, Ms. Sitharaman says.

Mass enrollment of artisans onto e-commerce portals to soon take place, she announces.

3.20 pm

India will hold annual mega shopping festivals in four places starting March 2020 on four themes — Gems and Jewellery, handicrafts/yoga/tourism, textiles, and leather.

Govt working to reduce 'Time to export' by leveraging technology further; Action Plan to reduce turn around time at airports and ports bench marked to international standards to be implemented by Dec 2019 and Inter-Ministerial group to monitor this, says the Union Minister.

3.15 pm

Export Credit Guarantee Corp will expand scope of ECIS and offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost ₹1700 crore per annum to the government, says the Finance Minister.

Higher insurance cover will be given to banks lending working capital for exports.

The RBI is considering enabling guidelines to enhance the priority sector lending norms for export credit. This is expected to release an additional ₹36,000 crore to ₹68,000 crore of credit to exporters under priority sector lending.

Export Finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group, tracked through a dashboard and reviewed with institutions to carry out active intervention.

3.10 pm

The Finance Minister announces incentives to boost exports

A new scheme called the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) will replace the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS). The revenue foregone due to the scheme is forecast at ₹50,000 crore. The scheme will roll out on Jan 1, 2020.

Textiles and other sectors enjoying upto 2% incentives over MEIS will transit to RoDTEP from January 1, 2020.

A fully electronic GST refund mechanism will be rolled out by the end of September to speed up the refund of input tax credits.

3.07 pm

The e-assessment scheme for faceless income tax assessment has been notified, The Finance Minister says.

Circular has been issued on September 9 saying smaller tax payers with minor procedural defaults will not be prosecuted. Defaults below ₹25 lakh will be prosecuted only with the approval of two top level income tax officials, she says.

3.05 pm

We have one of the best levels of foreign exchange measures. There is improved credit outflow by banks, and the banks are transmitting interest rate cuts, Ms. Sitharaman says.

"I will be meeting the chiefs of public sector banks on September 19," she adds.

India's largest PSB State Bank of India recently reduced the home loan rate to 8.15 per cent and will be linking its rate of interest to repo rate.

3.00 pm

This is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's third press conference on economic revival. While the first one announced measures to revive the auto sector, second was on merger of public sector banks.

Today's announcements will focus on exports and homebuyers, says Ms. Sitharaman. She is accompanied by her junior colleague Anurag Thakur.