Nirmala Sitharaman U.S. visit | Slew of multilateral and bilateral parleys lined up

Sitharaman will hold meetings with major U.S. investors who are members of the USIBC and the US India Strategic Partnership Forum

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI 
October 10, 2022 16:23 IST

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin an official visit to the U.S. on October 11, 2022 to participate in a host of critical bilateral and multilateral meetings, including the annual meets of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. 

Ms. Sitharaman will also interact with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank president David Malpass, separately, to discuss issues of mutual interest, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. 

During the latter half of her visit, Ms. Sitharaman will hold two round-table meetings with major U.S. investors who are members of the US India Business Council and the US India Strategic Partnership Forum. 

“These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India’s policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination,” the ministry said, adding that the minister will also address leading thinktank Brookings Institution, and the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at the John Hopkins University. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Besides, the minister will also hold one-on-one interactions with the heads and leaders of the OECD, European Commission and the UNDP, while participating in several bilateral meetings with countries that include Iran, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Netherlands, South Korea, Egypt, Bhutan, Mauritius, New Zealand and Australia.  

