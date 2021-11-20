Nirmala Sitharaman clears 2 GIFT City proposals

The Finance Minister announced the formal clearance of ₹269.05 crore for supervisory technology fund for IT infrastructure and ₹200 crore for headquarter building

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the clearance of two proposals worth ₹469 crore of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City here during her one-day visit on Saturday.

She also underlined the Central government’s commitment to make GIFT City a world-class fintech hub as stated in the Union Budget 2021-22.