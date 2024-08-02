ADVERTISEMENT

New record of over 7.28 cr income-tax returns filed, says tax department

Updated - August 02, 2024 03:46 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 03:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2024 (the due date for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases), with over 69.92 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day.

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

A new record of over 7.28 crore income tax returns were filed by the July 31 deadline, the income tax department said on August 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The income tax returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year 2024-25 compares to 6.77 crore filed last year, it added.

"Out of the total ITRs of 7.28 crore filed for AY 2024-25, 5.27 crore have been filed in the new tax regime compared to 2.01 crore ITRs filed in the Old Tax Regime," the tax department said in a statement.

The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2024 (the due date for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases), with over 69.92 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department also received 58.57 lakh ITRs from first-time filers, a fair indication of the widening of the tax base.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US