New helpline for income tax e-filing

The Income Tax Department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online.

The department issued an advisory stating: “Attention taxpayers: e-Filing help desk number has been changed. New Help desk number is: India Toll Free- 18001030025. Direct Number-+918046122000.”

Taxpayers use the e-filing portal of the department to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform other income tax related tasks on the web portal: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

“The new helpline numbers can be called in case of any trouble on the e-filing portal,” a senior official said.

The department has separate helpline numbers to take questions and queries on various other issues that a taxpayer faces.