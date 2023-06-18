HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Net Direct Tax receipts up 11.2%

As of June 17, the gross direct tax kitty had grown 12.7% over the same period last year to cross ₹4.19 lakh crore.

June 18, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Of the gross collections so far, Advance Tax accounted for ₹1,16,776 crore while Tax Deducted at Source was ₹2,71,849 crore. Inflows from Self-Assessment Tax stood at ₹18,128 crore, while regular assessment yielded ₹9,977 crore. For Representational purpose only.

Of the gross collections so far, Advance Tax accounted for ₹1,16,776 crore while Tax Deducted at Source was ₹2,71,849 crore. Inflows from Self-Assessment Tax stood at ₹18,128 crore, while regular assessment yielded ₹9,977 crore. For Representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Net direct tax collections have risen 11.2% in the first two and a half months of this financial year, with advance tax inflows for the first quarter of 2023-24 increasing 13.7%, the Finance Ministry said on June 18.

As of June 17, the gross direct tax kitty had grown 12.7% over the same period last year to cross ₹4.19 lakh crore.

Of the gross collections so far, Advance Tax accounted for ₹1,16,776 crore while Tax Deducted at Source was ₹2,71,849 crore. Inflows from Self-Assessment Tax stood at ₹18,128 crore, while regular assessment yielded ₹9,977 crore.

With refunds of over ₹39,500 crore made to taxpayers, the net tax kitty since April 1 stands at almost ₹3.8 lakh crore. Notably, the tax refunds so far this fiscal are 30.1% higher than the same period of 2022-23

“The Net Direct Tax collection of ₹ 3,79,760 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹ 1,56,949 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹ 2,22,196 crore (net of refund),” the ministry said.

Within the advance tax revenues, CIT accounted for ₹92,784 crore while Personal Income Tax payers paid in ₹23,991 crore.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.