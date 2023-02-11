ADVERTISEMENT

Net Direct Tax kitty grows by 18.4% so far this year

February 11, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Growth in Personal Income Tax receipts outstrips uptick in taxes on corporate income

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Freepik

India’s Gross Direct Tax collections had risen 24.1% to touch ₹15.67 lakh crore by Friday, with personal Income Tax collections rising 29.6%, much faster than corporate income tax inflows which are up 19.3% so far this year.  

Net of refunds, total tax collections are ₹12.98 lakh crore, 18.4% higher than a year ago and constitute 91.4% of the Budget targets for 2022-23 and 78.65% of the revised estimates.

By January 10, Net Direct Tax collections stood at ₹12.31 lakh crore, reflecting a 19.55% growth so the latest cumulative receipts numbers indicate a marginal slowdown in Direct Tax inflows over the past month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to February 10, 2023 continue to register steady growth,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Refunds amounting to ₹2.69 lakh crore have been issued between April last year and February 10 this year, which are 61.6% over the refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

“After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in Corporate Income Tax collections is 15.84% and that in Personal Income Tax collections is 21.93%,” the ministry said. If the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) receipts are clubbed with Personal Income Tax revenues, the growth rate is slightly lower at 21.23%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US