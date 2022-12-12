Net direct tax collection grows 24% to ₹8.77 lakh crore; nears 62% of Budget Estimates

December 12, 2022 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

The collection accounts for 61.79 per cent of Budget Estimates for FY 2022-23

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The net direct tax collection grew 24% to ₹8.77 lakh crore in the April-November of the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on December 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

This represents 61.79% of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for 2022-23 (April-March).

"Direct tax collection net of refund stands at Rs 8.77 lakh crore as of November 30, which is 24.26 per cent higher than the net collection for the corresponding period last year," the ministry tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The collection accounts for 61.79 per cent of Budget Estimates for FY 2022-23.

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at ₹14.20 lakh crore this fiscal, higher than ₹14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.

The collection from the levy of tax on goods and services sold (GST) has flattened to around ₹1.45-1.50 lakh crore per month.

Refunds amounting to ₹2.15 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and November 30, which is about 67% higher than the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

taxes and duties

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US