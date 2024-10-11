Net direct tax collection grows 18% to ₹11.25 lakh cr

Net direct tax collection grew 18.3% to about ₹11.25 lakh crore as of October 10 this fiscal, government data showed on Friday (October 11, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The mop-up includes personal income tax collection of ₹5.98 lakh crore and corporate tax collection of ₹4.94 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) stood at ₹30,630 crore, while other taxes (including equalisation levy and gift tax) earned ₹2,150 crore.

The income tax department had collected ₹9.51 lakh crore during the same period a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refunds worth ₹2.31 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and October 10, a growth of 46%.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 22.3% to ₹13.57 lakh crore. The collection includes PIT (personal income tax) of ₹7.13 lakh crore and corporate tax of Rs 6.11 lakh crore.

The government has budgeted to collect ₹22.07 lakh crore in the current fiscal from direct taxes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.