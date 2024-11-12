 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Net direct tax collection grows 15.41% to ₹12.11 lakh crore till Nov 10

Refunds worth ₹2.92 lakh crore was issued during the period, a 53% jump over year-ago period.

Published - November 12, 2024 09:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image.

Net direct tax collection grew 15.41% to ₹12.11 lakh crore between April 1 and November 10.

This include net corporate tax of ₹5.10 lakh crore and non-corporate taxes (including taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms) of ₹6.62 lakh crore. Other taxes (which include Equalisation Levy and gift tax) worth ₹35,923 crore were mopped up.

As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) data, the gross collection of direct tax stood at ₹15.02 lakh crore, up 21.20%, during April-November 10.

Refunds worth ₹2.92 lakh crore was issued during the period, a 53% jump over year-ago period.

After adjusting for refunds, net direct tax collection (which include corporate, non-corporate and other taxes) stood at about ₹12.11 lakh crore, a 15.41% growth over ₹10.49 lakh crore mopped up in the same period last fiscal.

The government has budgeted to collect ₹22.12 lakh crore in the current fiscal from direct taxes (personal income tax, corporate tax and other taxes), up 13% over previous fiscal.

Published - November 12, 2024 09:18 am IST

Related Topics

taxes and duties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.