Negative covid test mandatory for importing gorillas, big cats

The government has made a negative COVID-19 test report mandatory for the import of domestic cats and other members of the cat family (tigers, lions, snow leopards and pumas) as well as Gorillas into the country, to rule out the spreading of COVID-19 infections through imported animals.

The Finance Ministry asked all customs officers on Wednesday to ensure compliance with the directive issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, citing reports of death of lions due to COVID-19 and the possibilities of spread of the virus amongst animals in national parks and other protected areas from humans to animals and vice-versa.

“As per World Animal Health Organization Technical Fact Sheet, the Cats (domestic), large cats (tigers, lions, snow leopards and pumas) and Gorillas are having high susceptibility of infection against natural COVID-19 infection,” the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a memo on June 21.

The decision to test such animals for COVID-19 infection till the pandemic persists was approved by Union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh. The negative COVID-19 report should be no more than three days old before the export of those animals into India.

“It is requested that necessary action may be taken to sensitise officers under your jurisdiction regarding the above-mentioned requirements for import of live animals. The difficulties, if any, may be brought to the notice of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs,” the Department of Revenue said in a communique to Customs formations.

“The government has introduced the requirement for COVID testing for certain animals for import into India will help prevent the spread of infection further,” said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY, terming it as a timely decision.