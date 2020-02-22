Need to enhance global risk monitoring, says Nirmala Sitharaman at G-20 meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasised on the need to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such risks.

Speaking at the G-20 Finance Ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh, she called upon all member countries to enhance their efforts aimed at empowering women, youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

A tweet by the Finance Ministry said that the Finance Minister had called upon the G20 to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such global risks.

It added that she had also emphasised that growing inequality had slowed down the pace of inter-generational mobility globally. She pointed out that identifying the causes and developing solutions require coordinated policy solutions, the tweet said.

Ms. Sitharaman held bilateral talks with her counterparts from other countries and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development officials on the sidelines of the G20 event.