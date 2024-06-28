ADVERTISEMENT

Need to eliminate biases in algorithms as AI on the rise: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Updated - June 28, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: PTI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday emphasised on the need to eliminate biases in algorithms as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is on the rise.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 18th Statistics Day Conference organised by the RBI, he said the use of statistics had been ever growing as a preferred tool for drawing inferences in diverse fields and the discipline had moved beyond collection of facts to focusing more on interpretation and drawing inferences, taking into account the level of uncertainty.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ventured into AI/ML analytics in multiple areas. Under the RBI’s aspirational goals for RBI@100, Mr. Das said the central bank was aiming to develop cutting-edge systems for high frequency and real-time data monitoring and analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US