Economy

National Statistical Office revises GDP growth rate for 2018-19 downwards to 6.1%

The government on January 31 revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1% from 6.8% estimated earlier, mainly due to deceleration in mining, manufacturing and farm sectors. File

The government on January 31 revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1% from 6.8% estimated earlier, mainly due to deceleration in mining, manufacturing and farm sectors. File   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

more-in

“Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stand at ₹139.81 lakh crore and ₹131.75 lakh crore, respectively.”

The government on January 31 revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1% from 6.8% estimated earlier, mainly due to deceleration in mining, manufacturing and farm sectors.

“Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stand at ₹139.81 lakh crore and ₹131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 6.1% during 2018-19 and 7.0% during 2017-18,” the National Statistical Office said in revised national account data released on Friday.

Under the first revision released in January 2019, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 was pegged at ₹131.80 lakh crore, showing a growth of 7.2%.

“The growth in real GVA (gross value added) during 2018-19 has been lower than that in 2017-18 mainly due to relatively lower growth in ‘Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing’, ‘Mining and Quarrying’, ‘Manufacturing’, ‘Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility Services’, ‘Financial Services, ‘Public Administration and Defense’ and ‘Other Services’,” it added.

During 2018-19, at constant prices, the growth rates of primary (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying), secondary (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) and tertiary (services) sectors have been estimated at 1.0%, 6.0% and 7.7%, as against 5.8%, 6.5% and 6.9%, respectively, in the previous year.

The Nominal Net National Income (NNI) at current prices for 2018-19 stands at ₹167.89 lakh crore as against ₹151.50 lakh crore in 2017-18, showing growth of 10.8% during 2018-19 as against 11.2% in the previous year.

The per capita income, that is per capita net national income at current prices, is estimated as ₹1,15,293 and ₹1,26,521 respectively for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Per capita Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) at current prices for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 is estimated at ₹76,794 and ₹84,808 respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Economy
economy (general)
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 6:38:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/national-statistical-office-revises-gdp-growth-rate-for-2018-19-downwards-to-61/article30703428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY