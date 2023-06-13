ADVERTISEMENT

MRF stock price surpasses ₹1 lakh-mark intraday

June 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The stock touched a new intraday high of ₹1,00,300 on the BSE, before paring some gains to end the day 1.02% higher at ₹99,950.65. On the NSE, MRF touched an intraday peak of ₹1,00,439.95

The Hindu Bureau

Tyre major MRF Ltd., is also takes active part in car rally | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tyre major MRF Ltd. saw its share price climb above the ₹1 lakh mark in intraday trading on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, making it the first Indian stock to trade above the six-figure mark.

The stock touched a new intraday high of ₹1,00,300 on the BSE, before paring some gains to end the day 1.02% higher at ₹99,950.65. On the NSE, MRF touched an intraday peak of ₹1,00,439.95.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from making tyres, the 76-year-old MRF also has business interests in paints, sports goods, rally sports and toys. As of March, the promoters owned 27.8% of the company’s 42.4 lakh equity shares bearing a face value of ₹10 each, with the rest held by the public.

The company ended FY23 with a revenue of ₹22,578 crore and net profit of ₹816 crore. The company’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹175 per share. As of Tuesday, the market capitalisation stood at ₹42,390 crore, according to the BSE website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US