Economy

Moody’s projects Indian economy to contract 11.5% this fiscal

For 2021-22, Moody’s projected the economy to clock a growth of 10.6 %.

For 2021-22, Moody’s projected the economy to clock a growth of 10.6 %.   | Photo Credit: AP

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday slashed India’s growth projection for the current fiscal to (-)11.5 %, from (-)4 % estimated earlier.

It said India’s credit profile is increasingly constrained by low growth, high debt burden and weak financial system. These risks have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mutually reinforcing risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in fiscal strength, exerting further pressure on the credit profile,” Moody’s said while projecting an 11.5 % contraction in Indian economy this fiscal.

For 2021-22, it projected the economy to clock a growth of 10.6 %.

Moody’s action follows another global rating agency Fitch, which earlier this week, projected a 10.5 % contraction in Indian economy this fiscal. Domestic agencies Crisil and India Ratings and Research have projected contraction of 9 % and 11.8 %, respectively.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2020 5:38:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/moodys-projects-indian-economy-to-contract-115-this-fiscal/article32581954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story