Moody’s has rated Modi’s handling of India’s economy step above junk: Rahul Gandhi

Photo Credit: PTI

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded India’s sovereign credit rating for the first time in more than two decades on June 1.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 2 voiced concern over the state of India’s economy, saying global rating agency Moody’s has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a step above junk”.

“Moody’s has rated Modi’s handling of India’s economy a step above JUNK. Lack of support to the poor and the MSME sector means the worst is yet to come,” he said on Twitter.

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded India’s sovereign credit rating for the first time in more than two decades, saying policymakers will be challenged to mitigate risks of low growth, deteriorating fiscal position and financial sector stress.

Downgrading India’s rating by a notch to ‘Baa3’ from ‘Baa2’ assigned in November 2018, Moody’s on Monday estimated India GDP shrinking by 4% — first full fiscal contraction in more than four decades, as the country faces a prolonged period of slower growth.

‘Baa3’ rating is the lowest investment grade. Moody’s had last downgraded India’s rating in 1998.

Coronavirus
