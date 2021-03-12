Economy

‘MFI gross loan portfolio grew 6.4% as of Dec.’

The gross loan portfolio of the microfinance sector grew by 6.4% to ₹2.27 lakh crore as of December 2020 as against ₹2.13 lakh crore a year earlier, according to a report.

The average ticket size of microfinance loans stood at ₹34,900 in the December quarter of the current fiscal, according to a report by credit information bureau CRIF High Mark.

“With a nearly 80% increase over the previous quarter [Q2 FY2020-21], disbursements by value stood at ₹56,090 crore [in Q3 FY 2020-21], which was 11.5% lower than Q3 FY2019-20,” the quarterly report said.

