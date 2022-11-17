  1. EPaper
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Devanathan will replace Ajit Mohan, who resigned from Meta.

November 17, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Newly-appointed Vice President of Meta India, Sandhya Devanathan.

Newly-appointed Vice President of Meta India, Sandhya Devanathan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Social media giant Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India, the company said on Thursday.

She comes in place of Ajit Mohan who resigned from Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, early this month.

"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

In 2020, she moved to Indonesia to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally, the statement said.

She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, and will be part of the APAC leadership team.

"She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy. As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company's India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country's leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth in key channels in India," the statement said.

